Insider Selling: HEIDI MILLER Unloads $6.03M Of Fiserv Stock

Disclosed on October 31, HEIDI MILLER, Board Member at Fiserv (NYSE:FI), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that MILLER sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv. The total transaction amounted to $6,033,842.

During Friday's morning session, Fiserv shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $199.81.

About Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Fiserv: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fiserv's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.02% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 61.51%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Fiserv exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.98.

Debt Management: Fiserv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 38.2 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 5.8 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Fiserv's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.75, Fiserv demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

