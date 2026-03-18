Insider Selling: CRWV, DELL & FANG See +$100M in 2026 Sales

Huge names across the technology and energy sectors are seeing big-time insider selling. However, do these moves actually provide significant bearish signals to investors, or is their more going on beneath the surface?

CRWV Insiders Continue Dumping Shares, But Pace Moderates Drastically

First up is artificial intelligence (AI) neo-cloud company CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). Since going public almost a year ago, CoreWeave has been a big-time winner for investors. Compared to its IPO price of $40, the stock has approximately doubled. However, shares have faced significant pressure since the second half of 2025. Overall, the stock is down more than 50% from its all-time high closing price.

A general sell-off in high flying stocks has been part of its decline, and there is concern around the company’s growth versus profitability. Notably, revenues spiked by a whopping 168% last quarter. However, CoreWeave also posted its lowest adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin since going public by 57%.

Insider selling is also a concern. Since going public, MarketBeat has tracked over $5 billion worth of CRWV insider selling.

Most of this came in 2025, but the company’s $300 million of insider selling in 2026 is still significant. Importantly, though, many of these sales came under predetermined 105b-1 plans. This means that insiders likely are not selling due to recent events that have shifted their opinion on the stock.

However, large insider selling puts downward pressure on shares nonetheless and acts as an overhang on CRWV stock. Still, it is a positive sign that selling in Q1 2026 is down around 87% from $2.3 billion in Q4 2025.

Private Equity Continues Offloading DELL Shares

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is certainly a less exciting beneficiary of artificial intelligence (AI) than CoreWeave, but it has still posted impressive gains. Over the past 52-weeks, Dell’s total return exceeds 60%.

In 2025, or Dell’s fiscal year 2026, the firm posted revenue growth of 19%, good for its highest growth rate since fiscal year 2018. It sees growth accelerating to 23% this year, with the company holding an AI-optimized server backlog of over $34 billion. With this backlog and more orders expected, Dell anticipates that its AI revenue will double to $50 billion this year.

However, Dell is also the subject of large insider selling. Much of this comes from private equity investor Silver Lake Technology Associates.

Overall, Silver Lake sold over $900 million worth of Dell stock in 2025 and has sold around $150 million worth in 2026.

Notably, the timeline of Silver Lake’s sales lines up with the typical cadence of private equity funds, which look to liquidate investments 10 to 12 years after initiation. Silver Lake first invested in Dell in 2013. This dynamic makes Silver Lake’s sales much less concerning than they otherwise would be.

Silver Lake may simply be doing what it should based on this timeline, and isn’t necessarily selling the stock due to a lack of confidence in Dell’s outlook. Still, Silver Lake maintains a large position in Dell that it has been selling down, creating an overhang on the stock.

FANG Sees Almost $200 Million of Insider Selling as Oil Prices Explode

Last up is oil exploration and production company Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG). Diamondback shares have performed admirably over the past 52 weeks, delivering a total return north of 25%. The surging price of oil has been a key tailwind for FANG, which operates in the Permian Basin. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures are up around 70% in 2026, helping FANG move up more than 20% on the year.

However, as oil prices spike, so has insider selling at Diamondback. So far in 2026, MarketBeat has tracked over $190 million in insider selling, after tracking just $52 million in all of 2025. The vast majority of this selling has not come under predetermined 105b-1 plans.

However, upon further examination, FANG’s sales are not overly concerning. Around $163 million worth of sales came from SGF FANG Holdings, LP. Notably, instead of dumping these shares on the open market, SGF FANG sold them to Diamondback itself.

In this sense, Diamondback actually repurchased a significant number of shares.

While an insider made a large sale, a bearish sign, the fact that Diamondback bought back the stock negates much of this concern. Furthermore, SGF FANG’s selling resulted in only a small, approximately 2%, reduction in its Diamondback position.

CRWV’s Insider Sales Abate for Now

Overall, the selling surrounding CRWV, DELL, and FANG comes with significant mitigating factors that limit the bearish signals they send. For CoreWeave, while insider selling may continue to put pressure on the stock, the steep decline in selling volume is a step in the right direction. Still, whether CRWV’s sales will stay below the elevated levels seen in 2025 is unclear, making the situation one to continue monitoring.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.