Insider Selling: Constantine Xykis Unloads $988K Of Power Solutions Intl Stock

It was reported on June 4, that Constantine Xykis, CEO at Power Solutions Intl (NASDAQ:PSIX) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Xykis's recent move involves selling 23,333 shares of Power Solutions Intl. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $988,619.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Power Solutions Intl shares up by 1.19%, trading at $43.5.

Get to Know Power Solutions Intl Better

Power Solutions International Inc is an America-based company that manufactures, distributes, and services power systems that run on nondiesel fuels, including natural gas, propane, and gasoline. The company's products are designed to meet emission standards imposed by environmental regulatory bodies like the Environmental Protection Agency. Its products are distributed to a wide range of industrial original equipment manufacturers that supply equipment to sectors including power generation, oil and gas, material handling, airport ground support, agricultural, turf, construction and irrigation. The company generates majority of its sales from United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Power Solutions Intl's Finances

Revenue Growth: Power Solutions Intl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 42.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 29.75% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.83, Power Solutions Intl showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Power Solutions Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 12.18 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Power Solutions Intl's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.92 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Power Solutions Intl's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.84 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Power Solutions Intl's Insider Trades.

