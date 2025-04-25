Insider Selling: Christine S Wheatley Unloads $2.16M Of Kroger Stock

It was reported on April 24, that Christine S Wheatley, Executive Vice President at Kroger (NYSE:KR) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Wheatley opted to sell 30,000 shares of Kroger, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The transaction's total worth stands at $2,162,058.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, Kroger shares are trading at $71.34, showing a down of 0.01%.

Discovering Kroger: A Closer Look

Kroger is one of the largest grocery retailers in the United States with more than 2,700 stores across a portfolio of over 20 supermarket banners. The company boasts an ingrained presence in US communities, citing that it is a top-two grocer in most of its major market areas. Over one fourth of Kroger's roughly $110 billion in nonperishable and fresh food sales (about 75% of revenue) stems from its private-label portfolio, of which the company manufactures about 30% of units via its own food production plants. The company also operates fuel stations and pharmacies at 60% and 80% of its locations, respectively.

Kroger: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Kroger's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.44%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 23.09% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Kroger's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.91.

Debt Management: Kroger's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.03. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Kroger's P/E ratio of 19.44 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.35 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 8.76, Kroger could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

