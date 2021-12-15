Insider Selling, Changing Market Suggest Trouble at AMC

This isn't the first time we've followed theater chain AMC Theaters (AMC), but it might be one of the last. Recent news emerged to send the company down 6% in premarket trading on Tuesday, adding to losses seen over the preceding three days of trading.

Ultimately, I remain bearish on AMC. There was always a chance of recovery, and things have been seen getting better. However, AMC's status as a “meme stock” made it always something of a risky venture. The market's developments are even worse.

A look at AMC's stock for the year shows a fairly typical picture for a meme stock. There was an initial spike in the stock that saw it go from around $3 to nearly $20 in the space of a week. The stock then dropped, and plateaued in the $5-$10 range for a little over three months.

Then, the stock shot up once more to briefly break the $60 level. A series of volatile moves followed, pushing the stock down to around the $40 level. Late November, however, saw the stock start a new plunge that took it from the $40 range to the $25 range, which is about where it is today. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Worse yet is the revelation of just what happened with AMC stock among the top brass. The CEO, Adam Aron, sold all of his holdings in AMC just last week. CFO, Sean Goodman, sold off most of his not long after.

While it's impossible to deduce the exact direction of a stock from insider sales, large movements can be a sign of issues on the inside.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, AMC has a Moderate Sell consensus rating. That's based on two Holds and two Sells assigned in the past three months. The average AMC price target of $8.17 implies 64.5% downside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $1 per share to a high of $16 per share.

Troubled Property, Troubled Industry

Several potential issues have emerged as possible causes for AMC's distress. First, the recovery narrative proved accurate, but nowhere near as accurate as was hoped. People are returning to the movies.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings broke a Labor Day weekend record. However, subsequent releases have proven disappointing, especially compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Worse yet, there was already a trend of people staying out of movie theaters before the pandemic. As home theater hardware improved and declined in price, people often took advantage of that to stay home. That's a little harder now since the pandemic took out so many video stores.

Family Video's closure marked the end of the video store chain. However, streaming has risen to take its place as Internet access improves.

There's even a problem with AMC's books, reportedly. Reports suggest that AMC may be as far as three years away from actually declaring an annual profit again. It could also take that long just to get revenue back to where it was before the pandemic as well. That's assuming that no more government intervention steps in to shut down theaters once more.

To top it off, AMC has competitors in the field. With a host of other theater chains out there, they're all vying for a slice of what seems to be a rapidly diminishing pie. It's come back from the lockdown era, certainly, but nowhere near as fast or as hard as theater chains would like.

The massive sell-off at the top is certainly no confidence-builder. There are many reasons to sell stock, but when the CEO sells off everything, it's hard not to question the motive.

Concluding Views

AMC already had a few strikes going against it even before now. Theaters in general were a dying breed. Some were trying to turn things around with structural improvements and new features. This worked, to a point, but there were still plenty of people regarding a theater trip as a waste of money.

Now, we have news that the top brass is abandoning ship frantically. We're seeing lackluster box office returns along with only slightly improving flows of new releases from Hollywood.

Streaming video platforms are sprouting all over to provide fodder for growing numbers of home theaters. All of this together spells bad news for movie theaters.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

​Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates. Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.