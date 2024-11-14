Insider Selling: Bradley Pearce Unloads $111K Of Koppers Hldgs Stock

Bradley Pearce, Chief Accounting Officer at Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP), disclosed an insider sell on November 13, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Pearce's decision to sell 3,000 shares of Koppers Hldgs was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $111,570.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Koppers Hldgs shares down by 0.0%, trading at $37.92.

Delving into Koppers Hldgs's Background

Koppers Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds used in markets such as railroad, aluminum and steel, agriculture, utilities, and residential lumber. The company is organized into three business segments: railroad and utility products and services, performance chemicals, and carbon materials and chemicals. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated wood products like crossties used in railroads, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds such as creosote used in the treatment of wood crossties, among others. The majority of its revenue comes from the company's railroad and utility products and services segment, and more than half of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.

Koppers Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Koppers Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.71% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 21.87%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Koppers Hldgs's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.12.

Debt Management: Koppers Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 10.77 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Koppers Hldgs's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.38, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Koppers Hldgs's EV/EBITDA ratio at 7.31 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Koppers Hldgs's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.