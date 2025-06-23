Insider Sale: VP of $TWI Sells 25,000 Shares

Anthony Eheli, the VP of $TWI, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $231,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 45,276 shares of this class of $TWI stock.
$TWI Insider Trading Activity
$TWI insiders have traded $TWI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY EHELI (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $231,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TWI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $TWI stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MHR FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 8,005,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,353,950
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,059,045 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,055,387
- TOWLE & CO added 1,483,264 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,444,584
- EVR RESEARCH LP added 1,100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,229,000
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 838,902 shares (+1059.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,038,387
- 1060 CAPITAL, LLC added 540,649 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,536,045
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 410,905 shares (+161.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,447,492
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.