Insider Sale: VP of $TWI Sells 25,000 Shares

Anthony Eheli, the VP of $TWI, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $231,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 45,276 shares of this class of $TWI stock.

$TWI Insider Trading Activity

$TWI insiders have traded $TWI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY EHELI (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $231,000

$TWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $TWI stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

