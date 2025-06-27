Insider Sale: VP of $TTC Sells 2,211 Shares

Kurt D Svendsen, the VP of $TTC, sold 2,211 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $156,998. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,742 shares of this class of $TTC stock.

$TTC Insider Trading Activity

$TTC insiders have traded $TTC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KURT D SVENDSEN (VP, Technology) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $425,968 .

. GARY LEE ELLIS sold 5,038 shares for an estimated $356,740

EDRIC C FUNK (Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr) has made 5 purchases buying 222 shares for an estimated $16,031 and 0 sales.

$TTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $TTC stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTC stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 05/28, 04/29, 04/10, 04/02, 03/20.

