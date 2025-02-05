Insider Sale: VP of $TER Sells 216 Shares

Ryan Driscoll, the VP of $TER, sold 216 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $24,081. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,006 shares of this class of $TER stock.

$TER Insider Trading Activity

$TER insiders have traded $TER stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY MEHTA (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,894 shares for an estimated $1,752,978 .

. GREGORY STEPHEN SMITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,320 shares for an estimated $1,610,224 .

. MERCEDES JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,750 shares for an estimated $454,431 .

. RICHARD JOHN BURNS (President, Semiconductor Test) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,864 shares for an estimated $360,118 .

. RYAN DRISCOLL (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 836 shares for an estimated $90,890.

$TER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 363 institutional investors add shares of $TER stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

