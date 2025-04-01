Insider Sale: VP of $STGC Sells 3,040 Shares

Joshua Daniel Amster, the VP of $STGC, sold 3,040 shares of the company on 03-28-2025 for an estimated $3,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 98,774 shares of this class of $STGC stock.

$STGC Insider Trading Activity

$STGC insiders have traded $STGC stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOWARD EDWARD MARKS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 250,533 shares for an estimated $272,793 .

. AUBREY CHERNICK has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 220,314 shares for an estimated $239,893 .

. LEE MILLER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,439 shares for an estimated $81,747 .

. RONALD DAVID MILLER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,439 shares for an estimated $81,747 .

. JOHANNA CRONIN (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 35,407 shares for an estimated $38,553 .

. JOSHUA DANIEL AMSTER (VP, Fundraising) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,274 shares for an estimated $17,720 .

. JOSEPH MATHEWS (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,360 shares for an estimated $8,013 .

. JONATHAN REYES (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 5,170 shares for an estimated $5,630.

