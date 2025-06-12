Stocks
Insider Sale: VP of $SOUN Sells 132,352 Shares

June 12, 2025 — 05:46 pm EDT

MAJID EMAMI, the VP of $SOUN, sold 132,352 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $1,328,906. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 537,482 shares of this class of $SOUN stock.

$SOUN Insider Trading Activity

$SOUN insiders have traded $SOUN stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL ZAGORSEK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 529,516 shares for an estimated $10,102,132.
  • KEYVAN MOHAJER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 534,982 shares for an estimated $8,192,695.
  • JAMES MING HOM (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 178,552 shares for an estimated $2,662,124.
  • MAJID EMAMI (VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 198,203 shares for an estimated $2,370,613.
  • NITESH SHARAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 106,400 shares for an estimated $1,654,404.
  • TIMOTHY STONEHOCKER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 109,611 shares for an estimated $1,536,505.
  • LAWRENCE MARCUS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $759,436.
  • DIANA SROKA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,804 shares for an estimated $111,517.

$SOUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of $SOUN stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

