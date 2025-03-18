Insider Sale: V.P. of $A Sells 1,907 Shares

Rodney Gonsalves, the V.P. of $A, sold 1,907 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $232,617. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,785 shares of this class of $A stock.

$A Insider Trading Activity

$A insiders have traded $A stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $A stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIQUE GRAU (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,175,000 .

. SUE H. RATAJ sold 6,971 shares for an estimated $881,008

PADRAIG MCDONNELL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,958 shares for an estimated $293,700 .

. RODNEY GONSALVES (V.P., Corporate Controller) sold 1,907 shares for an estimated $232,691

$A Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of $A stock to their portfolio, and 543 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$A Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $A in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/15/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Positive" rating on 10/01/2024

$A Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $A recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $A in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $145.0 on 10/15/2024

on 10/15/2024 Patrick Donnelly from Citigroup set a target price of $165.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $145.0 on 10/01/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.