Insider Sale: VP of $ROKU Sells 203 Shares

Matthew C. Banks, the VP of $ROKU, sold 203 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $16,043. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,959 shares of this class of $ROKU stock.

$ROKU Insider Trading Activity

$ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $14,448,396 .

. CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 40,586 shares for an estimated $3,061,633 .

. DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,088,390 .

. MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 11,441 shares for an estimated $833,960 .

. GILBERT FUCHSBERG (President, Subscriptions) sold 1,694 shares for an estimated $120,748

JEFF HASTINGS has made 1 purchase buying 11 shares for an estimated $892 and 1 sale selling 11 shares for an estimated $997.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ROKU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.