Insider Sale: VP of $RMAX Sells 3,303 Shares

Leah R Jenkins, the VP of $RMAX, sold 3,303 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $30,655. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,333 shares of this class of $RMAX stock.

$RMAX Insider Trading Activity

$RMAX insiders have traded $RMAX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM K PETERSON has made 5 purchases buying 97,255 shares for an estimated $1,029,363 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LEAH R JENKINS (VP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 3,303 shares for an estimated $30,655

$RMAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $RMAX stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

