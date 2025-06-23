Insider Sale: VP of $RDI Sells 37,994 Shares

Steven John Lucas, the VP of $RDI, sold 37,994 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $50,911. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 64.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,967 shares of this class of $RDI stock.
$RDI Insider Trading Activity
$RDI insiders have traded $RDI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN JOHN LUCAS (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $53,639.
$RDI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $RDI stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 942,958 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,310,711
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 481,807 shares (+2953.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $669,711
- MASSMUTUAL PRIVATE WEALTH & TRUST, FSB removed 268,446 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $373,139
- KRILOGY FINANCIAL LLC added 143,000 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,770
- FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS removed 45,696 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,318
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 32,900 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,731
- WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 30,742 shares (-2.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,731
