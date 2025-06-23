Insider Sale: VP of $RDI Sells 37,994 Shares

Steven John Lucas, the VP of $RDI, sold 37,994 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $50,911. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 64.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,967 shares of this class of $RDI stock.

$RDI Insider Trading Activity

$RDI insiders have traded $RDI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN JOHN LUCAS (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $53,639.

$RDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $RDI stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

