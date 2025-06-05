Insider Sale: VP - Principal Acctg. Officer of $HL Sells 18,926 Shares

Stuart Maurice Absolom, the VP - Principal Acctg. Officer of $HL, sold 18,926 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $126,047. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 59,410 shares of this class of $HL stock.

$HL Insider Trading Activity

$HL insiders have traded $HL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L. CLARY (Sr. VP & CAO) sold 32,387 shares for an estimated $167,764

STUART MAURICE ABSOLOM (VP - Principal Acctg. Officer) sold 18,926 shares for an estimated $126,047

DAVID C SIENKO (VP - General Counsel & Secy.) sold 21,826 shares for an estimated $113,058

ROBERT KRCMAROV (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 21,437 shares for an estimated $104,858 and 0 sales.

CATHERINE J BOGGS purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $99,786

RUSSELL DOUGLAS LAWLAR (Sr. VP & CFO) sold 16,333 shares for an estimated $84,604

KURT ALLEN (VP - Exploration) sold 9,195 shares for an estimated $47,630

$HL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $HL stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Wayne Lam from TD Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Kevin O'Halloran from BMO Capital set a target price of $5.5 on 05/02/2025

