Insider Sale: VP & President of $NPKI Sells 8,005 Shares

Lori Briggs, the VP & President of $NPKI, sold 8,005 shares of the company on 07-09-2025 for an estimated $68,583. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 260,626 shares of this class of $NPKI stock.

$NPKI Insider Trading Activity

$NPKI insiders have traded $NPKI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPKI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LORI BRIGGS (VP & President, Ind. Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,709 shares for an estimated $149,908 .

. JOSEPH A CUTILLO purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $99,997

JOHN C MINGE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $53,800

CLAUDIA MICHEL MEER purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $31,680

MICHAEL A LEWIS sold 2,013 shares for an estimated $17,315

$NPKI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NPKI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

