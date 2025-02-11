Insider Sale: VP of $PCH Sells 3,170 Shares

Michele Tyler, the VP of $PCH, sold 3,170 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $141,762. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,446 shares of this class of $PCH stock.
$PCH Insider Trading Activity
$PCH insiders have traded $PCH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC J CREMERS (President and CEO) sold 14,188 shares for an estimated $635,054
- ASHLEE TOWNSEND CRIBB (Vice President, Wood Products) sold 3,454 shares for an estimated $154,290
- MICHELE TYLER (VP, General Counsel & Corp Sec) sold 3,170 shares for an estimated $141,762
- ROBERT L. SCHWARTZ (VP, Human Resources) sold 2,456 shares for an estimated $109,832
- DARIN ROBERT BALL (Vice President, Timberlands) sold 2,236 shares for an estimated $100,016
- WILLIAM R DEREU (Vice President, Real Estate) sold 2,040 shares for an estimated $91,249
- ANNA E. TORMA (VP, Public Affairs / CSO) sold 1,854 shares for an estimated $82,855
$PCH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $PCH stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,122,314 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,560,245
- ADELANTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,115,272 shares (+3486.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,243,003
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 970,143 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,078,112
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 780,694 shares (+63.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,170,264
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 672,271 shares (-39.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,285,808
- INVESCO LTD. removed 644,043 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,014,137
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 479,148 shares (+28.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,585,617
