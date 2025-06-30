Stocks
PBI

Insider Sale: VP of $PBI Sells 2,000 Shares

June 30, 2025 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

LAUREN THOMAS DEFINA, the VP of $PBI, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $22,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,621 shares of this class of $PBI stock.

$PBI Insider Trading Activity

$PBI insiders have traded $PBI stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KURT JAMES WOLF has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,085,877 shares for an estimated $21,035,616.
  • JAMES ARTHUR FAIRWEATHER (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 130,000 shares for an estimated $1,408,043
  • DEBORAH PFEIFFER (EVP & Pres, Presort Services) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $315,731
  • LAUREN FREEMEN-BOSWORTH (EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,586 shares for an estimated $33,747.
  • LAUREN THOMAS DEFINA (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $22,000
  • CATHERINE LEVENE purchased 200 shares for an estimated $1,873

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $PBI stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.