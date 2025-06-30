Insider Sale: VP of $PBI Sells 2,000 Shares

LAUREN THOMAS DEFINA, the VP of $PBI, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $22,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,621 shares of this class of $PBI stock.

$PBI Insider Trading Activity

$PBI insiders have traded $PBI stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KURT JAMES WOLF has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,085,877 shares for an estimated $21,035,616 .

. JAMES ARTHUR FAIRWEATHER (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 130,000 shares for an estimated $1,408,043

DEBORAH PFEIFFER (EVP & Pres, Presort Services) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $315,731

LAUREN FREEMEN-BOSWORTH (EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,586 shares for an estimated $33,747 .

. LAUREN THOMAS DEFINA (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $22,000

CATHERINE LEVENE purchased 200 shares for an estimated $1,873

$PBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $PBI stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

