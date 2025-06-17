Insider Sale: VP of $NTGR Sells 2,377 Shares

Graeme McLindin, the VP of $NTGR, sold 2,377 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $67,459. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 61,208 shares of this class of $NTGR stock.

$NTGR Insider Trading Activity

$NTGR insiders have traded $NTGR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES J. PROBER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,929 shares for an estimated $291,148

LAURA DURR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,775 shares for an estimated $253,992 .

. SARAH BUTTERFASS sold 5,848 shares for an estimated $168,948

MURRAY BRYAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,519 shares for an estimated $167,076 .

. GRAEME MCLINDIN (VP, Mobile) sold 2,377 shares for an estimated $67,459

THOMAS H WAECHTER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,840

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NTGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $NTGR stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.