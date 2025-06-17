Insider Sale: VP of $NTGR Sells 2,377 Shares

Graeme McLindin, the VP of $NTGR, sold 2,377 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $67,459. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 61,208 shares of this class of $NTGR stock.
$NTGR Insider Trading Activity
$NTGR insiders have traded $NTGR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES J. PROBER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,929 shares for an estimated $291,148
- LAURA DURR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,775 shares for an estimated $253,992.
- SARAH BUTTERFASS sold 5,848 shares for an estimated $168,948
- MURRAY BRYAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,519 shares for an estimated $167,076.
- GRAEME MCLINDIN (VP, Mobile) sold 2,377 shares for an estimated $67,459
- THOMAS H WAECHTER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,840
$NTGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $NTGR stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERTENTO PARTNERS LLP added 1,595,652 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,029,647
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 744,317 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,205,993
- TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 287,500 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,032,250
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 250,182 shares (+722.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,119,451
- OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. added 213,461 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,221,256
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 152,183 shares (+16.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,722,396
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 139,093 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,402,214
