Insider Sale: VP of $NMIH Sells 1,039 Shares

Nicholas Daniel Realmuto, the VP of $NMIH, sold 1,039 shares of the company on 03-15-2025. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,997 shares of this class of $NMIH stock.

$NMIH Insider Trading Activity

$NMIH insiders have traded $NMIH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NORMAN PETER FITZGERALD (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $717,600

MOHAMMAD NAWAZ YOUSAF (EVP, Chief of Ops and Tech) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,600 shares for an estimated $591,717 .

. NICHOLAS DANIEL REALMUTO (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,890 shares for an estimated $109,556.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NMIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $NMIH stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NMIH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NMIH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/08/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NMIH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NMIH forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.