Insider Sale: VP of $MRCY Sells 595 Shares

Douglas Munro, the VP of $MRCY, sold 595 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $26,253. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,572 shares of this class of $MRCY stock.

$MRCY Insider Trading Activity

$MRCY insiders have traded $MRCY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP JANA purchased 13,600 shares for an estimated $506,600

STEVEN RATNER (EVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,321 shares for an estimated $165,323 .

. CHARLES ROGER IV WELLS (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,869 shares for an estimated $162,579 .

. DEBORA A PLUNKETT sold 1,843 shares for an estimated $70,157

DOUGLAS MUNRO (VP, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 664 shares for an estimated $28,848.

$MRCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $MRCY stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

