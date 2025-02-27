Insider Sale: VP of $LAUR Sells 1,250 Shares

News & Insights

February 27, 2025

Gerard M. Knauer, the VP of $LAUR, sold 1,250 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $24,082. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,576 shares of this class of $LAUR stock.

$LAUR Insider Trading Activity

$LAUR insiders have traded $LAUR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CORRO PEDRO DEL sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $489,499
  • MARCELO CARDOSO (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 12,775 shares for an estimated $221,876
  • GERARD M. KNAUER (VP, ACCTG, GLOBAL CONTROLLER) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $24,082

$LAUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $LAUR stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

