Insider Sale: VP of $LAUR Sells 1,250 Shares

Gerard M. Knauer, the VP of $LAUR, sold 1,250 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $24,082. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,576 shares of this class of $LAUR stock.
$LAUR Insider Trading Activity
$LAUR insiders have traded $LAUR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CORRO PEDRO DEL sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $489,499
- MARCELO CARDOSO (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 12,775 shares for an estimated $221,876
- GERARD M. KNAUER (VP, ACCTG, GLOBAL CONTROLLER) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $24,082
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LAUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $LAUR stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,603,874 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,334,855
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP removed 1,520,138 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,803,324
- NORTH OF SOUTH CAPITAL LLP added 1,256,065 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,973,428
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 554,196 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,136,244
- ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 513,357 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,389,299
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 511,389 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,353,304
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 331,948 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,071,328
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.