Insider Sale: VP of $JCI Sells 1,421 Shares

NATHAN D MANNING, the VP of $JCI, sold 1,421 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $108,621. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 148,346 shares of this class of $JCI stock.

$JCI Insider Trading Activity

$JCI insiders have traded $JCI stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE OLIVER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,055,108 shares for an estimated $86,075,793 .

. JOHN DONOFRIO (Exec VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 130,770 shares for an estimated $10,611,817 .

. MARLON SULLIVAN (EVP and CHRO) sold 7,230 shares for an estimated $602,605

NATHAN D MANNING (VP, President BSNA) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,588 shares for an estimated $424,748 .

. MARC VANDIEPENBEECK (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,674 shares for an estimated $128,710.

$JCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 524 institutional investors add shares of $JCI stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

