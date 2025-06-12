Insider Sale: VP of Human Resources of $CTRN Sells 750 Shares

Katrina George, the VP of Human Resources of $CTRN, sold 750 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $25,455. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,150 shares of this class of $CTRN stock.
$CTRN Insider Trading Activity
$CTRN insiders have traded $CTRN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN DUSKIN sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $317,271
- KATRINA GEORGE (VP of Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,012 shares for an estimated $32,492.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CTRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $CTRN stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 507,247 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,315,233
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 103,874 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,299,250
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 89,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,992,127
- GENERAL EQUITY HOLDINGS LP added 74,587 shares (+79.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,650,983
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 64,178 shares (+34.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,420,580
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC added 55,645 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,231,702
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 52,150 shares (-73.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,154,340
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.