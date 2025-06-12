Insider Sale: VP of Human Resources of $CTRN Sells 750 Shares

Katrina George, the VP of Human Resources of $CTRN, sold 750 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $25,455. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,150 shares of this class of $CTRN stock.

$CTRN Insider Trading Activity

$CTRN insiders have traded $CTRN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN DUSKIN sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $317,271

KATRINA GEORGE (VP of Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,012 shares for an estimated $32,492.

$CTRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $CTRN stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

