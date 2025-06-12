Stocks
UUUU

Insider Sale: VP Human Resources and of $UUUU Sells 3,585 Shares

June 12, 2025 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

DEE ANN NAZARENUS, the VP Human Resources and of $UUUU, sold 3,585 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $20,326. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 160,222 shares of this class of $UUUU stock.

$UUUU Insider Trading Activity

$UUUU insiders have traded $UUUU stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UUUU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TIMOTHY JAMES CARSTENS (Executive VP, Heavy Mineral) sold 210,612 shares for an estimated $1,147,835
  • ALEX G MORRISON sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $100,024
  • J. BIRKS BOVAIRD sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,400
  • DANIEL KAPOSTASY (VP, Technical Services) sold 12,350 shares for an estimated $50,634
  • BARBARA APPELIN FILAS sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,510
  • BRUCE D HANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $25,495
  • IVY ESTABROOKE sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $23,980
  • DEE ANN NAZARENUS (VP Human Resources and) sold 3,585 shares for an estimated $20,326
  • DEBRA BENNETHUM (VP Critical Minerals/Strategic) purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $15,108

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UUUU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $UUUU stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

UUUU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.