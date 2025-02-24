News & Insights

Stocks
GRMN

Insider Sale: VP of $GRMN Sells 787 Shares

February 24, 2025 — 10:00 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

LAURIE A MINARD, the VP of $GRMN, sold 787 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $177,951. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,955 shares of this class of $GRMN stock.

$GRMN Insider Trading Activity

$GRMN insiders have traded $GRMN stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CLIFTON A PEMBLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,162 shares for an estimated $2,200,870.
  • DOUGLAS G. BOESSEN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,655 shares for an estimated $559,932.
  • PHILIP STRAUB (EVP, Man. Director - Aviation) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $499,022
  • LAURIE A MINARD (VP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 874 shares for an estimated $193,766.
  • SEAN BIDDLECOMBE (Managing Director, EMEA) sold 587 shares for an estimated $123,327

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GRMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $GRMN stock to their portfolio, and 409 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 792,393 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,438,980
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 709,613 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,364,777
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 626,211 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,162,280
  • SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 514,854 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,193,786
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 513,511 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,916,778
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 448,166 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,438,719
  • JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 357,671 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,773,220

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GRMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.