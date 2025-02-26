Insider Sale: VP - General Counsel & Secy. of $HL Sells 21,826 Shares

David C Sienko, the VP - General Counsel & Secy. of $HL, sold 21,826 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $113,058. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 914,571 shares of this class of $HL stock.

$HL Insider Trading Activity

$HL insiders have traded $HL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KURT ALLEN (VP - Exploration) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 117,807 shares for an estimated $782,618 .

. MICHAEL L. CLARY (Sr. VP & CAO) sold 32,387 shares for an estimated $167,764

DAVID C SIENKO (VP - General Counsel & Secy.) sold 21,826 shares for an estimated $113,058

RUSSELL DOUGLAS LAWLAR (Sr. VP & CFO) sold 16,333 shares for an estimated $84,604

ROBERT KRCMAROV (President and CEO) purchased 6,570 shares for an estimated $34,750

RODRIGUEZ CARLOS ROBERTO AGUIAR (VP-Operations) purchased 5 shares for an estimated $33

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $HL stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.