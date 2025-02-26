Insider Sale: VP; General Counsel of $BSVN Sells 5,000 Shares

Henry Litchfield, the VP; General Counsel of $BSVN, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $207,683. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 27.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,375 shares of this class of $BSVN stock.

$BSVN Insider Trading Activity

$BSVN insiders have traded $BSVN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS L TRAVIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $1,662,446 .

. HENRY LITCHFIELD (VP; General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,683

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BSVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $BSVN stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.