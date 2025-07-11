Insider Sale: VP of $FUL Sells 9,546 Shares

Robert J Martsching, the VP of $FUL, sold 9,546 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $613,851. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 38.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,979 shares of this class of $FUL stock.

$FUL Insider Trading Activity

$FUL insiders have traded $FUL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J MARTSCHING (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 9,546 shares for an estimated $613,851

CELESTE BEEKS MASTIN (President and CEO) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $198,310

XINYU DU (Sr. VP, Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 309 shares for an estimated $19,689.

$FUL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $FUL stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FUL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FUL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/27/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

$FUL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FUL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FUL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ghansham Panjabi from Baird set a target price of $75.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $54.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $72.0 on 01/22/2025

