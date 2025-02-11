Insider Sale: VP of $CSL Sells 150 Shares

MEHUL PATEL, the VP of $CSL, sold 150 shares of the company on 02-08-2025 for an estimated $52,579. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 815 shares of this class of $CSL stock.

$CSL Insider Trading Activity

$CSL insiders have traded $CSL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN R. COLLINS sold 1,050 shares for an estimated $366,702

DAVID W SMITH (VP, Sustainability) sold 275 shares for an estimated $121,937

MEHUL PATEL (VP, Investor Relations) sold 150 shares for an estimated $52,579

$CSL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 345 institutional investors add shares of $CSL stock to their portfolio, and 371 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CSL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 10/08.

