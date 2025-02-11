Insider Sale: VP of $CSL Sells 150 Shares

MEHUL PATEL, the VP of $CSL, sold 150 shares of the company on 02-08-2025 for an estimated $52,579. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 815 shares of this class of $CSL stock.
$CSL Insider Trading Activity
$CSL insiders have traded $CSL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN R. COLLINS sold 1,050 shares for an estimated $366,702
- DAVID W SMITH (VP, Sustainability) sold 275 shares for an estimated $121,937
- MEHUL PATEL (VP, Investor Relations) sold 150 shares for an estimated $52,579
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CSL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 345 institutional investors add shares of $CSL stock to their portfolio, and 371 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 718,923 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $323,335,619
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 319,253 shares (-52.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $143,584,036
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 318,720 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $143,344,320
- INVESCO LTD. added 251,717 shares (+23.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $113,209,720
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 246,876 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,057,743
- FMR LLC added 218,002 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $98,046,399
- MORGAN STANLEY added 204,099 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $91,793,525
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CSL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CSL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 10/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.