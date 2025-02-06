Insider Sale: VP Corporate Development of $POWI Sells 675 Shares

CLIFFORD WALKER, the VP Corporate Development of $POWI, sold 675 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $41,005. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 143,270 shares of this class of $POWI stock.

$POWI Insider Trading Activity

$POWI insiders have traded $POWI stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLIFFORD WALKER (VP Corporate Development) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,472 shares for an estimated $793,785 .

. BALU BALAKRISHNAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,507 shares for an estimated $758,424 .

. DOUG BAILEY (VP Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,848 shares for an estimated $696,076 .

. SUNIL GUPTA (VP of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,064 shares for an estimated $318,587 .

. SANDEEP NAYYAR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,152 shares for an estimated $312,975 .

. RADU BARSAN (VP of Technology, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,646 shares for an estimated $221,488 .

. GAGAN JAIN (VP, Worldwide Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 268 shares for an estimated $16,463.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$POWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $POWI stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.