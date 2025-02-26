Insider Sale: VP Corporate Controller of $JNJ Sells 6,999 Shares

Robert J Decker, the VP Corporate Controller of $JNJ, sold 6,999 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $1,160,994. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,001 shares of this class of $JNJ stock.

$JNJ Insider Trading Activity

$JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,634 shares for an estimated $2,091,107 .

. JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878

MARK A WEINBERGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,220

TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928

$JNJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,473 institutional investors add shares of $JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 2,181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JNJ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

