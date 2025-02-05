Insider Sale: VP - Corp Strategic Planning of $XOM Sells 2,100 Shares

Darrin L Talley, the VP - Corp Strategic Planning of $XOM, sold 2,100 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $231,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,087 shares of this class of $XOM stock.
$XOM Insider Trading Activity
$XOM insiders have traded $XOM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARRIN L TALLEY (VP - Corp Strategic Planning) sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $231,000
$XOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,758 institutional investors add shares of $XOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,790 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 11,543,843 shares (+4473.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,353,169,276
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 8,523,879 shares (+31.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $999,169,096
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 5,538,694 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $595,797,313
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 5,110,603 shares (+1524.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $549,747,564
- STATE STREET CORP removed 5,091,418 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $596,816,017
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,405,408 shares (+1.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $399,181,925
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,248,888 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $380,834,651
$XOM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $XOM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN purchased up to $15,000 on 12/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 10/15.
