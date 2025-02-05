Insider Sale: VP - Corp Strategic Planning of $XOM Sells 2,100 Shares

Darrin L Talley, the VP - Corp Strategic Planning of $XOM, sold 2,100 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $231,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,087 shares of this class of $XOM stock.

$XOM Insider Trading Activity

$XOM insiders have traded $XOM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRIN L TALLEY (VP - Corp Strategic Planning) sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $231,000

$XOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,758 institutional investors add shares of $XOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,790 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XOM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

