Insider Sale: VP-Corp Controller and CAO of $LII Sells 194 Shares

Chris Kosel, the VP-Corp Controller and CAO of $LII, sold 194 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $124,974. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,282 shares of this class of $LII stock.

$LII Insider Trading Activity

$LII insiders have traded $LII stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRAKASH BEDAPUDI (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,339 shares for an estimated $3,734,786 .

. JOHN D TORRES (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,368 shares for an estimated $1,401,800 .

. JOSEPH NASSAB (EVP & Pres., Bldg Climate Sol.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 643 shares for an estimated $398,090 .

. TODD J TESKE sold 500 shares for an estimated $337,760

SHERRY BUCK sold 500 shares for an estimated $330,370

CHRIS KOSEL (VP-Corp Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 394 shares for an estimated $250,072 .

. SHANE D WALL sold 325 shares for an estimated $199,215

$LII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of $LII stock to their portfolio, and 297 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

