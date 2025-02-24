Insider Sale: VP-Corp Controller and CAO of $LII Sells 194 Shares

Chris Kosel, the VP-Corp Controller and CAO of $LII, sold 194 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $124,974. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,282 shares of this class of $LII stock.
$LII Insider Trading Activity
$LII insiders have traded $LII stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PRAKASH BEDAPUDI (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,339 shares for an estimated $3,734,786.
- JOHN D TORRES (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,368 shares for an estimated $1,401,800.
- JOSEPH NASSAB (EVP & Pres., Bldg Climate Sol.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 643 shares for an estimated $398,090.
- TODD J TESKE sold 500 shares for an estimated $337,760
- SHERRY BUCK sold 500 shares for an estimated $330,370
- CHRIS KOSEL (VP-Corp Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 394 shares for an estimated $250,072.
- SHANE D WALL sold 325 shares for an estimated $199,215
$LII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of $LII stock to their portfolio, and 297 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 775,562 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $472,549,926
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 643,988 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $392,381,888
- BEACON POINTE ADVISORS, LLC added 435,548 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,379,396
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 317,937 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $193,719,014
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 268,692 shares (+34.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,714,035
- SEVEN POST INVESTMENT OFFICE LP removed 247,076 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,543,406
- INVESCO LTD. added 236,020 shares (+90.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,806,986
