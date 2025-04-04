Insider Sale: V.P. & Controller of $MKC Sells 2,750 Shares

Gregory Repas, the V.P. & Controller of $MKC, sold 2,750 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $223,905. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 54.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,266 shares of this class of $MKC stock.

$MKC Insider Trading Activity

$MKC insiders have traded $MKC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE ERIK KURZIUS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,930,620 .

. MARGARET M V PRESTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,092 shares for an estimated $2,163,926 .

. MICHAEL D MANGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $787,500 .

. JACQUES TAPIERO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $778,374 .

. MARITZA GOMEZ MONTIEL sold 5,912 shares for an estimated $488,745

GREGORY REPAS (V.P. & Controller) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $223,905

$MKC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 419 institutional investors add shares of $MKC stock to their portfolio, and 464 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

