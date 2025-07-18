Insider Sale: VP Contactor Business Unit of $AEHR Sells 3,000 Shares

ALISTAIR N SPORCK, the VP Contactor Business Unit of $AEHR, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $42,390. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 30,808 shares of this class of $AEHR stock.

$AEHR Insider Trading Activity

$AEHR insiders have traded $AEHR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALBERTO SALAMONE (EVP, PPBI BUSINESS) sold 4,995 shares for an estimated $45,335

ALISTAIR N SPORCK (VP Contactor Business Unit) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $42,390

$AEHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $AEHR stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

