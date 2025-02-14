Insider Sale: VP of $CMS Sells 6,700 Shares

Scott B McIntosh, the VP of $CMS, sold 6,700 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $467,392. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,643 shares of this class of $CMS stock.

$CMS Insider Trading Activity

$CMS insiders have traded $CMS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G RUSSELL sold 28,750 shares for an estimated $1,893,187

SCOTT B MCINTOSH (VP, Controller, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,636 shares for an estimated $531,508 .

. BRANDON J. HOFMEISTER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $408,495.

$CMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of $CMS stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

