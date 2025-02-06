Insider Sale: VP - CIO of $KEX Sells 1,244 Shares

SCOTT P MILLER, the VP - CIO of $KEX, sold 1,244 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $133,866. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,545 shares of this class of $KEX stock.

$KEX Insider Trading Activity

$KEX insiders have traded $KEX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM M. WATERMAN sold 40,001 shares for an estimated $5,205,730

CHRISTIAN G. O'NEIL (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,072 shares for an estimated $3,685,211 .

. DAVID W GRZEBINSKI (CEO) sold 26,358 shares for an estimated $3,175,084

RICHARD ROSS STEWART sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,680

SCOTT P MILLER (VP - CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,789 shares for an estimated $520,271 .

. RONALD A DRAGG (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,711 shares for an estimated $459,408 .

. AMY D. HUSTED (Exec VP General Counsel & Sec) sold 2,853 shares for an estimated $361,018

$KEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $KEX stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

