Insider Sale: VP - Chief Financial Officer of $CMI Sells 3,358 Shares

Mark Andrew Smith, the VP - Chief Financial Officer of $CMI, sold 3,358 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,261,543. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,044 shares of this class of $CMI stock.

$CMI Insider Trading Activity

$CMI insiders have traded $CMI stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY SATTERTHWAITE (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,250 shares for an estimated $7,474,875 .

. SHARON R BARNER (VP - Chief Administrative Off.) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 17,758 shares for an estimated $5,770,819 .

. MARK ANDREW SMITH (VP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,430 shares for an estimated $4,281,359 .

. DONALD G JACKSON (VP - Treasury & Tax) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,985 shares for an estimated $1,775,696 .

. LEO ALLEN BRUNO V DI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,945 shares for an estimated $1,773,081 .

. JENNIFER RUMSEY (Chair and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $187

$CMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 624 institutional investors add shares of $CMI stock to their portfolio, and 674 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

on 11/08 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

