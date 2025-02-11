News & Insights

Insider Sale: VP - Chief Financial Officer of $CMI Sells 3,358 Shares

February 11, 2025 — 03:15 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Mark Andrew Smith, the VP - Chief Financial Officer of $CMI, sold 3,358 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,261,543. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,044 shares of this class of $CMI stock.

$CMI Insider Trading Activity

$CMI insiders have traded $CMI stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TONY SATTERTHWAITE (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,250 shares for an estimated $7,474,875.
  • SHARON R BARNER (VP - Chief Administrative Off.) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 17,758 shares for an estimated $5,770,819.
  • MARK ANDREW SMITH (VP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,430 shares for an estimated $4,281,359.
  • DONALD G JACKSON (VP - Treasury & Tax) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,985 shares for an estimated $1,775,696.
  • LEO ALLEN BRUNO V DI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,945 shares for an estimated $1,773,081.
  • JENNIFER RUMSEY (Chair and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $187

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 624 institutional investors add shares of $CMI stock to their portfolio, and 674 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice.


This article was originally published on Quiver News.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

