Insider Sale: VP Chief Accounting Officer of $WMB Sells 8,896 Shares

Mary A. Hausman, the VP Chief Accounting Officer of $WMB, sold 8,896 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $511,520. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,339 shares of this class of $WMB stock.

$WMB Insider Trading Activity

$WMB insiders have traded $WMB stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD A. TEPLY (Senior Vice President) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,467,960

MARY A. HAUSMAN (VP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,847 shares for an estimated $959,169 .

. TERRANCE LANE WILSON (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $738,600 .

. LARRY C LARSEN (Senior Vice President) sold 6,684 shares for an estimated $377,512

$WMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 661 institutional investors add shares of $WMB stock to their portfolio, and 731 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

