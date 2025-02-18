Insider Sale: VP & Chief Accounting Officer of $NI Sells 5,500 Shares

Gunnar Gode, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of $NI, sold 5,500 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $219,560. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,758 shares of this class of $NI stock.

$NI Insider Trading Activity

$NI insiders have traded $NI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUNNAR GODE (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $219,560

SHAWN ANDERSON (EVP & CFO) sold 6,730 shares for an estimated $216,975

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 361 institutional investors add shares of $NI stock to their portfolio, and 328 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.