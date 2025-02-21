Insider Sale: VP-Chief Accounting Officer of $MTG Sells 4,600 Shares

Julie K. Sperber, the VP-Chief Accounting Officer of $MTG, sold 4,600 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $112,930. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,069 shares of this class of $MTG stock.
$MTG Insider Trading Activity
$MTG insiders have traded $MTG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIE K. SPERBER (VP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,600 shares for an estimated $112,930
$MTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $MTG stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 2,928,595 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,436,987
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,323,295 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,085,324
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. removed 1,669,838 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,747,852
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 1,543,908 shares (+292.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,606,058
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,359,268 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,228,244
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 930,725 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,067,489
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 804,232 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,068,340
