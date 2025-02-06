Insider Sale: VP & Chief Accounting Officer of $KOS Sells 10,379 Shares

Ronald W. Glass, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of $KOS, sold 10,379 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $32,278. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 309,852 shares of this class of $KOS stock.

$KOS Insider Trading Activity

$KOS insiders have traded $KOS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW G INGLIS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 380,392 shares for an estimated $1,185,433 .

. CHRISTOPHER JAMES BALL (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 223,482 shares for an estimated $695,878 .

. NEALESH D. SHAH (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 213,193 shares for an estimated $664,380 .

. RONALD W. GLASS (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,915 shares for an estimated $115,071 .

. JOSH R. MARION (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,877 shares for an estimated $114,952.

$KOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $KOS stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

