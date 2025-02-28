Insider Sale: VP - Chief Accounting Officer of $FTV Sells 1,395 Shares

Christopher M. Mulhall, the VP - Chief Accounting Officer of $FTV, sold 1,395 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $111,767. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,815 shares of this class of $FTV stock.

$FTV Insider Trading Activity

$FTV insiders have traded $FTV stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES A LICO (President and CEO) sold 196,117 shares for an estimated $15,763,884

STACEY A. WALKER (SVP - Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 177,496 shares for an estimated $12,778,349 .

. JONATHAN L SCHWARZ (SVP - Corporate Development) sold 14,223 shares for an estimated $1,049,657

CHRISTOPHER M. MULHALL (VP - Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,888 shares for an estimated $630,882 .

. CHARLES E MCLAUGHLIN (SVP - Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,864 shares for an estimated $508,141

PETER C UNDERWOOD (SVP - General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $382,900

$FTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of $FTV stock to their portfolio, and 452 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FTV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FTV stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

