Insider Sale: VP of Business Development of $TGEN Sells 15,000 Shares

Stephen Lafaille, the VP of Business Development of $TGEN, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $75,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 97.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 400 shares of this class of $TGEN stock.

$TGEN Insider Trading Activity

$TGEN insiders have traded $TGEN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN LAFAILLE (VP of Business Development) has made 1 purchase buying 400 shares for an estimated $1,000 and 4 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $345,800.

$TGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $TGEN stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 12,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,875

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

