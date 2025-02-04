Insider Sale: VP of $AZTA Sells 317 Shares

Violetta Hughes, the VP of $AZTA, sold 317 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $16,791. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,603 shares of this class of $AZTA stock.

$AZTA Insider Trading Activity

$AZTA insiders have traded $AZTA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN MAROTTA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 13,966 shares for an estimated $552,903 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM L CORNOG purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $495,000

HERMAN CUETO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,307 shares for an estimated $98,199 .

. JASON JOSEPH (SVP, General Counsel, Secy.) sold 1,139 shares for an estimated $45,639

DIDIER HIRSCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $39,500

GINGER ZHOU (SVP and General Manager, Genom) has made 1 purchase buying 417 shares for an estimated $19,131 and 1 sale selling 491 shares for an estimated $19,674 .

and 1 sale selling 491 shares for an estimated . VIOLETTA HUGHES (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 480 shares for an estimated $23,322 .

. OLGA PIROGOVA (SVP and CHRO) sold 548 shares for an estimated $21,958

DAVID DONG WANG (SVP & GM, SMS) sold 348 shares for an estimated $13,944

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AZTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $AZTA stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.