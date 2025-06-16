Insider Sale: VP of Asia Operations of $BELFB Sells 4,000 Shares

Kenneth Koon Keung Lai, the VP of Asia Operations of $BELFB, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $336,120. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,155 shares of this class of $BELFB stock.
$BELFB Insider Trading Activity
$BELFB insiders have traded $BELFB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BELFB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL BERNSTEIN (President and CEO) sold 6,652 shares for an estimated $437,834
- KENNETH KOON KEUNG LAI (VP of Asia Operations) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $336,120
$BELFB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $BELFB stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 253,905 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,007,328
- MAKAIRA PARTNERS LLC added 245,999 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,415,485
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 212,624 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,917,032
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 154,072 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,533,829
- ADVISORY RESEARCH INC added 61,643 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,614,594
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 57,174 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,280,045
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 45,600 shares (-65.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,413,616
