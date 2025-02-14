Insider Sale: VP of $ARW Sells 237 Shares

Yun Sung Cho, the VP of $ARW, sold 237 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $25,769. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,086 shares of this class of $ARW stock.
$ARW Insider Trading Activity
$ARW insiders have traded $ARW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YUN SUNG CHO (VP, Corp. Cont., & CAO) sold 237 shares for an estimated $25,769
$ARW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $ARW stock to their portfolio, and 277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 908,185 shares (+208.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,733,887
- COLONY GROUP, LLC added 779,341 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $103,519,865
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 652,807 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,712,353
- NORGES BANK removed 612,399 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,274,574
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ added 473,909 shares (+44.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,608,586
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 318,329 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,009,376
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 307,465 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,840,575
