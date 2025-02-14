Insider Sale: VP of $ARW Sells 237 Shares

Yun Sung Cho, the VP of $ARW, sold 237 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $25,769. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,086 shares of this class of $ARW stock.

$ARW Insider Trading Activity

$ARW insiders have traded $ARW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YUN SUNG CHO (VP, Corp. Cont., & CAO) sold 237 shares for an estimated $25,769

$ARW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $ARW stock to their portfolio, and 277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

