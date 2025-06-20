Insider Sale: VP and Chief Legal Officer of $ENSG Sells 4,719 Shares

Beverly B. Wittekind, the VP and Chief Legal Officer of $ENSG, sold 4,719 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $731,445. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 38,679 shares of this class of $ENSG stock.

$ENSG Insider Trading Activity

$ENSG insiders have traded $ENSG stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER R. CHRISTENSEN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,086 shares for an estimated $5,805,073 .

. BEVERLY B. WITTEKIND (VP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,258 shares for an estimated $1,262,295 .

. BARRY M SMITH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $564,319 .

. DAREN SHAW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,999 shares for an estimated $550,114 .

. ANN SCOTT BLOUIN sold 450 shares for an estimated $57,627

$ENSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $ENSG stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

