Insider Sale: VP and Chief Legal Officer of $ENSG Sells 4,719 Shares

Beverly B. Wittekind, the VP and Chief Legal Officer of $ENSG, sold 4,719 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $731,445. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 38,679 shares of this class of $ENSG stock.
$ENSG Insider Trading Activity
$ENSG insiders have traded $ENSG stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER R. CHRISTENSEN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,086 shares for an estimated $5,805,073.
- BEVERLY B. WITTEKIND (VP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,258 shares for an estimated $1,262,295.
- BARRY M SMITH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $564,319.
- DAREN SHAW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,999 shares for an estimated $550,114.
- ANN SCOTT BLOUIN sold 450 shares for an estimated $57,627
$ENSG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $ENSG stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 562,903 shares (+27.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,839,648
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 453,951 shares (-62.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,741,259
- CROW'S NEST HOLDINGS LP added 440,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,936,000
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 433,489 shares (+1235.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,093,476
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 365,156 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,251,186
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 343,953 shares (+545.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,507,518
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 256,880 shares (+1546.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,240,272
